NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A potentially deadly bacteria is infecting newborn babies at University Hospital in New Jersey.

Health officials are investigating four cases of acinetobacter baumannii in the neo-natal intensive care unit.

A premature baby who got infected died last month after being moved to another facility.

The exact cause of death is unclear.

The New Jersey Department of Health says it found “major deficiencies” at the hospital to control infections.