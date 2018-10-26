  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot on Manhattan’s east side Friday evening.

Investigators say the man was shot at least once near the corner of 60th Street and Madison Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Medics responded and rushed the man to NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police say the shooter fled in an unknown direction, and no arrests had been made.

