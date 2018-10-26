NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NBC News says the “Megyn Kelly Today” show is being canceled.

In a statement, the network news division said the show won’t return. It’s a decision that follows fallout from Kelly’s on-air comments about blackface.

“I want to begin with two words — I’m sorry.”

That’s how Megyn Kelly began what we now know was her final show with NBC this week. She apologized to her audience and America after defending the use of blackface as a Halloween costume during the show’s 9 a.m. hour on Tuesday.

“Do you get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on black face or a black person who puts on white face for Halloween? Back when I was a kid that was OK as long as you were dressing as a character,” Kelly said.

There was immediate backlash both online and by her colleagues who sharply and openly criticized the comments. NBC news chairman Andy Lack said of the comments, “there is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. Very unfortunate.”

It’s not the first time Kelly has offended the public with her words on air. Take these controversial comments on Santa and Jesus in 2013, when she was a Fox News host.

“By the way all you kids watching at home, Santa just is white… Jesus was a white man too.”

After working at Fox from 2004 to 2017, the 47-year-old lawyer, author, and journalist made headlines for her reported 3-year, $69 million contract she signed with NBC. The network clearly had high hopes for her after launching Megyn Kelly Today in September 2017.

“I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is no OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise,” the talk show host added.

She did receive a standing ovation from her audience after her apology, but it wasn’t enough for her to keep her role with NBC.

NBC News says the hour that had belonged to Kelly will be hosted next week by other “Today” show co-anchors.