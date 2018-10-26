GREENLAWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in which the 90-year-old pastor of a Long Island church and his elderly wife were beaten and then robbed of cash, credit cards and a church van.

Police say a man entered a home in around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night armed with knife and demanded money from the couple who lived there, reports CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

The intruder allegedly slashed the 74-year-old woman on the arm and hand and punched the 90-year-old man several times in the chest. He then fled with stolen cash and a credit card.

The couple, who run a local church, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They noticed their church van was missing from their driveway just after their scripture class Thursday evening. They host a weekly bible class in their home and backyard just blocks from their church.

“People gather in his home where his wife would cook and he would just get in the word of God and go through some scriptures,” said neighbor Elizabeth Curtis. “We would have fellowship.”

“Who in the world would target someone who volunteers in area and is such a nice guy,” said neighbor Schott Barbiner.

“90 years old always, asking people if they need help.”

Within hours of the robbery, Crimestoppers offered a $5,000 reward for information about the suspect.

“To see the level of violence of here, and that elderly people were subjected to it, is really a shocking crime,” said Suffolk County Chief of Police Stuart Cameron. “I am sure Suffolk County residents share my concern and really want to get this person

off the street.”

The suspect is described as thin, approximately 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and was wearing a dark plaid jacket, dark pants, and a scarf over most of his face.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8252, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.