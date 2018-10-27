NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday’s nor’easter heavy rain and widespread flooding to the Tri-state area. In many places, travel was brought to a standstill by the powerful storm.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph occurred this morning along the coast, with 30-40 mph gusts inland. The other big story was the coastal flooding.

In New Jersey, Hoboken Terminal was flooded, with multiple train platforms under water.

NY Waterway also canceled ferry service to Hoboken due to the flooding at the station.

SERVICE ADVISORY: Due to extreme flooding conditions at the Hoboken Train terminal, we will be suspending service in and out of Hoboken South for the remainder of the day. pic.twitter.com/mZ10cyHubW — NY Waterway (@ridetheferry) October 27, 2018

The storm also brought down trees, one severely damaging a house in Neptune.

In New York, cars were forced to drive through tire-deep water on the FDR Drive.

Yoooo the FDR is flooded.

Stay home, stay safe guys. pic.twitter.com/q8UY0SVEKS — 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓲 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓹𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓪 (@millistephania) October 27, 2018

NYC Ferry service to Rockaway was also suspended in the early morning hours as the nor’easter swept through the area.

Luckily, no injuries or major power outages connected to the storm have been reported.