Filed Under:ferry service, flooding, Local TV, New Jersey, New York, Nor'Easter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday’s nor’easter heavy rain and widespread flooding to the Tri-state area. In many places, travel was brought to a standstill by the powerful storm.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph occurred this morning along the coast, with 30-40 mph gusts inland. The other big story was the coastal flooding.

In New Jersey, Hoboken Terminal was flooded, with multiple train platforms under water.

1027hobokenflood Noreaster Brings Flooding, Travel Suspensions Around Tri State Area

(Credit: @donsithome)

NY Waterway also canceled ferry service to Hoboken due to the flooding at the station.

The storm also brought down trees, one severely damaging a house in Neptune.

1027treedown Noreaster Brings Flooding, Travel Suspensions Around Tri State Area

(Credit: Neptune Township OEM)

In New York, cars were forced to drive through tire-deep water on the FDR Drive.

NYC Ferry service to Rockaway was also suspended in the early morning hours as the nor’easter swept through the area.

Luckily, no injuries or major power outages connected to the storm have been reported.

