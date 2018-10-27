NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Halloween can be a festive and fun time for children and families.

For pets, trick-or-treating and costumes are more stressful than fun.

Jemma McKee, manager of Camp Bow Wow Rockland, gave CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu some tips on how to create a safe and stress-free Halloween for your furry friend.

If you’re dressing up your pet:

Costumes should not constrict the animal’s movement, hearing, or sight

They should not impede their ability to breathe, bark, or meow

Take a closer look at his or her costume and make sure it does not have small, dangling or easily chewed-off pieces that they could choke on

Watch out for ill-fitting outfits which can get twisted on external objects on your pet and lead to injury

Putting make-up or face paint on your pet can be harmful

When your pet is around candy:

Candy bags are strictly for the enjoyment of trick-or-treaters

Chocolate can be dangerous to pets

Give pets their own Halloween candy by treating them to their favorite dog or cat snacks

Watch out for edible items like pumpkins or candy corn

McKee also advises that you should not take your pets trick-or-treating. Neighborhood lawn decorations may be dangerous if your pet bites or tries to eat one of them.