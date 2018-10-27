Filed Under:Alex Denis, Halloween, Halloween Costumes, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Halloween is less than a week away. Whether you’re looking for the perfect costume or you want to stand out from the crowd, a list compiled by Google “Frightgeist” may help you decide.

CBS2’s Alex Denis reports that 2018’s number one pick for trick-or-treaters this year may not surprise many gamers.

Fortnite characters not only took over as a record-breaking game, but it holds the top spot both nationally and locally.

Coming in at second is the famous web slinger, Spider Man.

This December, “Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse” hits theaters and – to understand just how popular this pick is – the movie trailer released two weeks ago already has nearly 18 million views online.

Here’s the rest of the top 10 for Halloween costumes this year:

  1. Unicorn
  1. Dinosaurs (which may have been boosted by the summer release of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”)
  1. Witches (nationally) Dolls (locally)
  1. Harley Quinn
  1. Superheroes
  1. Pirates
  1. Rabbits
  1. A Princess
