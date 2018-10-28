  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe Lovely Bones
    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFamily Guy
    5:30 PMFamily Guy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 2 News at 6:30 PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Asian cuisine, Cindy Hsu, Italian cuisine, Local TV, Long Island, Marco Polo's Restaurant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Marco Polo’s Restaurant mixes Italian and Asian cuisine in Westbury, Long Island.

Executive chef Devon Rhoden joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes Sunday morning to share some recipes and show us what happens when east meets west in the kitchen.

S’mores Eggroll

  • 1  Egg Roll wrapper
  • 2 large marshmallows
  • 4 oz. of semi sweet chocolate
  • 1 cup of whipped cream
  •  2 large strawberries
  •  2 oz. melted dark chocolate
S'mores Eggroll

S’mores Eggroll (Credit: CBS2)

This is Marco Polo’s signature dessert. Hand rolled and stuffed with rich chocolate and marshmallows, topped with cinnamon and sugar.

Sesame Tuna Tataki

  • 6 oz. tuna
  • 4 oz. spring mix
  • 5 pieces of grape tomato
  • 3 oz. avocado (diced)
  • 1/4 cup mandarin orange
  • 4 oz. sesame seed
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 4 oz. Sesame ginger dressing
  • Pinch of salt & pepper
1028tuna Italian And Asian Cuisine Meet At Long Island Restaurant

Sesame Tuna Tataki (Credit: CBS2)

Marco Polo says this dish is made with fresh market prime Ahi tuna. It’s cooked to order in a crispy Asian spiced roasted sesame seed crust on a bed of freshly picked organic baby field greens, tossed with fresh avocado, mandarin orange slices, and fried wontons in the chef’s house sesame ginger dressing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s