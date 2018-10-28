NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Marco Polo’s Restaurant mixes Italian and Asian cuisine in Westbury, Long Island.

Executive chef Devon Rhoden joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes Sunday morning to share some recipes and show us what happens when east meets west in the kitchen.

S’mores Eggroll

1 Egg Roll wrapper

2 large marshmallows

4 oz. of semi sweet chocolate

1 cup of whipped cream

2 large strawberries

2 oz. melted dark chocolate

This is Marco Polo’s signature dessert. Hand rolled and stuffed with rich chocolate and marshmallows, topped with cinnamon and sugar.

Sesame Tuna Tataki

6 oz. tuna

4 oz. spring mix

5 pieces of grape tomato

3 oz. avocado (diced)

1/4 cup mandarin orange

4 oz. sesame seed

1/4 cup oil

4 oz. Sesame ginger dressing

Pinch of salt & pepper

Marco Polo says this dish is made with fresh market prime Ahi tuna. It’s cooked to order in a crispy Asian spiced roasted sesame seed crust on a bed of freshly picked organic baby field greens, tossed with fresh avocado, mandarin orange slices, and fried wontons in the chef’s house sesame ginger dressing.