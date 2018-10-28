  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Cindy Hsu, Fall Travel, Local TV, Travel, travel tips

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’re having a pretty cold fall this year. Perfect timing for a “budget friendly vacation” to beat the cold.

Michaela Guzy, the executive producer of the travel video series “Oh The People You Meet,” sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to go over all the great deals this time of year.

1028guzy Money Saving Tips For Traveling This Fall

Michaela Guzy (Credit: CBS2)

  1. Avoid the crowds in Cancun and head over to the Riviera Maya beach. A round-trip flight from JFK to Cancun in December starts at $300. Then take a 45-minute flight to Merida International Airport.
  1. Istanbul, Turkey is for history buffs. Now more than ever, it is cheap (and totally safe) to go to Turkey with round-trip flights under $1,000 after Thanksgiving into early December. It’s the trifecta for the history and culture buffs, being one of the oldest civilizations in the world.
  1. Warm-weather getaway stateside? Try Mobile, Alabama. Round-trip flights cost $328 from JFK to Mobile.
  1. Dream Vacation Realized – Visit Sydney, Australia and the northern territory. United Airlines flies to Australia directly now with tickets starting around $1,200 round-trip. That’s compared to $3,000 round-trip with two or more stops typically.
  1. Want a local trip? How about Finger Lakes, New York? A scenic four-hour drive from Manhattan.
