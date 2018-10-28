NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Multiple demonstrations of unity and support were held across the city after a mass shooting killed 11 people at the Tree Of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

More than 1,300 people from all faiths attended a maximum-capacity vigil at the Congregation Ansche Chesed in the Upper West Side on Sunday.

The event was organized by rabbis at synagogues from across Manhattan’s West and East sides, many of which have stepped up security after the attack.

“When there’s a tragedy somewhere, it’s a tragedy everywhere for us so it all feels like family,” said Rabbi Joy Levitt, executive director of the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.

“Sometimes the only way to deal with fear is to recognize that fear and acknowledge that fear and say that were all in it together,” said Rabbi Adam Mintz from the Kehilat Rayim Ahuvim synagogue.

“My parents were members and I’m very familiar with the synagogue,” said Jeff Lang, an Upper West Side resident. “I’ve been there several times… I’ve spoken to my parents and they know several of the people who were hurt and killed.”

NYC Religious Leaders On Pa. Synagogue Attack: ‘We Are All In This Together’

Earlier on Sunday, a gathering of city’s top religious leaders and officials stood and spoke out together at Temple Emanu-El.

“If hatemongers thought they were going to separate us from one another, they were greatly mistaken,” said Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis.

“In the city we get along, we love one another, we work together,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Anti-Defamation League, Local Community And Faith Leaders

Police say 46-year-old Robert Bowers walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue yelling anti-Semitic slurs and shooting at worshipers while three separate services were taking place.

