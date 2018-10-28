NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released photos and surveillance video of suspects being sought in connection with several of their ongoing investigations.

QUEENS ARMED ROBBERY

Police say surveillance video caught an armed suspect approach and rob a man on the Whitestone Expressway in Flushing.

The thief, dressed all in black, was seen walking up to the 40-year-old victim as he was placing a backpack in his car Friday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly threatened the man at gunpoint, grabbed the backpack, and ran off.

Investigators say the gunman was later seen getting away in a dark-colored, late model Buick Encore SUV driven by an unidentified accomplice.

BRONX BURGLARY PATTERN

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help tracking down a man connected to at least three burglaries in the Bronx.

The first occurred on Oct. 12 around 9 p.m. The suspect entered the basement of a residential apartment building on 205th Street and Perry Avenue. Police say he broke through a window and stole assorted tools and copper fittings.

On Oct. 18, just after midnight, the burglar entered another apartment basement on 193rd Street and Preston Avenue. This time the suspect forced open the building door before removing more copper pipes and tools.

The latest burglary was on Oct. 26 at 4 a.m. The suspect broke into a basement on Valentine Avenue and East Kingsbridge Road. He reportedly got away with 50 boxes of garbage bags.

MANHATTAN SUBWAY GROPING

Police are looking for a man accused of forcibly touching a woman on a Manhattan subway last month.

On Sept. 19, the suspect reportedly approached a 31 year-old woman inside the 116th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station and touched her buttocks.

Authorities say the man was around 18 years-old, about 5’9″ tall, and weighed 160 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.