NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a teenager accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 14 around 11 a.m.

Investigators say the girl met the suspect near Cauldwell Avenue and East 163rd Street.

He asked her to go with him to a public bathroom at a nearby park where he allegedly raped her.

The victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect is between 14- and 16-years-old, described as male, 5-foot 4-inches tall and 120 pounds, and last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or by going to the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.