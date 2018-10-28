  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:00 AMComedy.TV
    03:00 AMCheaters
    04:00 AMLast Man Standing
    04:30 AMImpractical Jokers
    05:00 AMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMCBS 2 News This Morning
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bronx, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a teenager accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 14 around 11 a.m.

Investigators say the girl met the suspect near Cauldwell Avenue and East 163rd Street.

He asked her to go with him to a public bathroom at a nearby park where he allegedly raped her.

The victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect is between 14- and 16-years-old, described as male, 5-foot 4-inches tall and 120 pounds, and last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or by going to the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s