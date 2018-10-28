NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday’s Powerball numbers are out and at least one person in New York City is waking up a multi-millionaire.

There were two tickets sold that matched all six numbers drawn for the nearly $688 million jackpot. One in a rural Iowa town and the other at the West Harlem Deli Corp.

The lucky winners will split the $687.8 million jackpot.

The lucky numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19, 27, and the Powerball was 4.

Two tickets sold in Nassau County and two in New Jersey matched five numbers. Those winners will take home a $1 million prize.