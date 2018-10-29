Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

Exiting low pressure may touch off a stray shower this afternoon, but that will be the extent of the activity. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun, a cool breeze, and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The cloud cover should thin out some tonight, but it will still be on the breezy side. Expect temps to fall off a little more so with wind chills dipping into the 30s.

Tomorrow’s looking rather pleasant as high pressure nudges in and delivers a mostly sunny day. As for temps, they’ll manage to climb into the mid 50s — still a few degrees shy of normal.

Into Halloween, we’re still enjoying sunshine and we’ll even see above normal temps for a change. It should even stay dry and rather comfortable for trick-or-treaters, but a shower can’t be ruled out north and west later in the day.