NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s an auction sure to be full of respect for a music icon.

Dozens of Aretha Franklin‘s items will be up for sale next week, many of them items she wore during noteworthy events and performances.

CBS2’s John Dias has a sneak peak.

Her style is almost as iconic as her voice.

The late Aretha Franklin was not just the Queen of Soul, but also the queen of fashion, and soon, you can own a part of her style kingdom.

“Over 800 items are going on the auction block including 60 items from the Queens of Soul, Aretha Franklin,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

Some of her heels will be up for auction, estimated to go for $400-600. Accessories like Aretha’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hat could sell for up to $1,500.

But it’s her elaborate gowns and suits that the auction’s director says will have people bidding high, most are estimated at $2,000-3,000.

“Aretha Franklin is known worldwide, she commands huge respect,” Nolan said. “Very seldom we find things coming to the auction block and now since its so recent since she passed away, the prices will be up.”

The dress she wore while singing a duet with James Taylor in 1997 at President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration will be for sale. So will the outfit from the time she won an Essence award in 1993, along with a two piece set from when she brought down the house in 1991 at Radio City Music Hall, along with a more conservative suit she wore when she appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s 40th birthday show.

“She left us with fantastic music, but also she was a fashion icon, a style icon,” Nolan said. “This is her legacy, she is sadly no longer with us, so people want to own something representing that amazing life.”

A life full of soul and style.

The auction will be at the Hard Rock Cafe on Nov. 9th and 10th. It will also be streamed live.

