BERGEN COUNTY, N.J (CBSNewYork) – Halloween among the rich and famous.

A list gaining popularity online pinpoints the best celebrity homes for kids to pick up treats on the holiday, but not everyone is thrilled with the spotlight.

Halloween is just a day away and in a high end Bergen County neighborhood some homes – like one belonging to comedian Chris Rock – are ready for trick-or-treaters.

“I’m in real estate so homes in the market and who lives where is sort of on my radar,” real estate agent Rebecca Lapira told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

Lapira says for the last five years she’s put together the ultimate celebrity trick-or-treating list. It highlights homes belonging to stars like Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, and CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees.

“He (Sabathia) has a new theme every year of characters and king size candy bars, he really gets in to it the most.”

Another home on the list: the Modell family – owners of the popular sporting goods stores.

“He gives out $5 gift cards to Modell’s along with the king size candy bars.

But Robin Modell says the list is something they never signed up for.

“It’s kind of disturbing because she lists all our homes, who lives in every home, what we give,” the homeowner says.

Even though property records are public, she says the extra publicity is unwelcome.

“We’re all upset about it, we’re not happy.”

Now, the fun festivities have become a frightening ordeal.

“I would have 800 candy bars, huge Hershey candy bars, now we’re up to 1,500. We’ll sell out within two to three hours and they’ll be storming the doors.”

Chris Rock’s neighbor, Joy Lee, says she worries about her own security.

Lapira says she has yet to get any complaints and the focus should be on the fun.

“In general, most of the homes do have gates and they are closed year round, but on this particular day let’s just welcome the kids in to have a good time.”