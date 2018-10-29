ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A judge in Albany has ruled that daily fantasy sports games are a form of gambling and should be considered illegal in New York State.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Gerald Connolly overruled a 2016 law signed by Gov. Cuomo which allowed and regulated daily fantasy contests.

The law said that the contests, offered by sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, were games of skill and weren’t a true form of gambling.

The ruling, delivered Friday, was in response to a lawsuit filed by anti-gambling organizations on behalf of recovering gambling addicts.

Gov. Cuomo‘s office would only say that they are reviewing the case.

DraftKings attorney David Boies claimed the ruling still allowed the company to “continue to offer their services to players” and that DraftKings was “committed to working with the legislature.”

