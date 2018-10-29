  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Chanel Lewis, Howard Beach, Karina Vetrano, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury selection is set to start Monday in the murder trial of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano.

The 30-year-old from Howard Beach was killed in August 2016 in Spring Creek Park.

Chanel Lewis, 20, was arrested in February 2017 and charged with first-degree murder and sexual abuse in the case.

deeac4b833f34a56aefc2059da1be6d1 Jury Selection Expected Monday In Karina Vetrano Murder Trial

Chanel Lewis is charged with murder in the death of Karina Vetrano (Image via CBS2)

Prosecutors said Lewis told police he was in the park when he saw Vetrano running and became upset.

He grabbed her, punched her in the head and face and strangled her until she stopped struggling, prosecutors said.

Lewis denied sexually assaulting Vetrano.

Her father, Phil Vetrano, discovered her body later that night in a marsh.

Lewis has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

