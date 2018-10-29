UNION BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Monday marks the sixth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

The state of New Jersey has announced new help for families whose homes are still uninhabitable.

Sandy caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, and many people are still trying to rebuild.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told some Sandy survivors that the state is starting a zero interest, forgiveable loan fund for certain homeowners.

One homeowner said he was cheated by his insurance company.

“What should have been a simple process of filing for my insurance claim that I paid premiums for and getting the money to rebuild my home has turned into a never-ending nightmare that has consumed my life,” said Toms River resident Doug Quinn.

“We can not stop until every family in every impacted community is once again able to walk into the doors of their homes,” Murphy said.

Murphy says statewide there are about 1,200 families who remain out of their homes after Sandy.

