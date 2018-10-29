NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect who sucker punched a man inside his Bronx apartment building.

The attack was caught on camera around 8 p.m. Friday near 182nd Street and Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section.

Police said the suspect following the 63-year-old victim into the lobby of his apartment building and then punched him in the head, knocking him unconscious. The thief then stole $40 from the man’s pocket.

The victim was treated for a concussion and swollen eye.

Police described the suspect as a black man, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a blue stripe on the front, matching sweatpants, a blue hat and white sneakers. He was also carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.