Filed Under:Halloween, Jersey City, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Welcome the best scary city on earth.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, the best place to be for Halloween is New York City, and the second-place winner isn’t far away – it’s just across the Hudson in Jersey City.

The website evaluated three main criteria: trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and weather.

NYC was second for trick-or-treating, second for fun but down at 73rd place for weather. It also came in first for most candy and chocolate stores per capita.

Jersey City was first for trick-or-treating.

In total scores, trick-or-treaters love Los Angeles landing in at number three overall. California weather factored for Irvine and San Diego that round out the top five.

Boston, Pittsburgh and San Francisco showed to lowered potential for trick-or-treaters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s