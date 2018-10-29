NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Welcome the best scary city on earth.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, the best place to be for Halloween is New York City, and the second-place winner isn’t far away – it’s just across the Hudson in Jersey City.

The website evaluated three main criteria: trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and weather.

NYC was second for trick-or-treating, second for fun but down at 73rd place for weather. It also came in first for most candy and chocolate stores per capita.

Jersey City was first for trick-or-treating.

In total scores, trick-or-treaters love Los Angeles landing in at number three overall. California weather factored for Irvine and San Diego that round out the top five.

Boston, Pittsburgh and San Francisco showed to lowered potential for trick-or-treaters.