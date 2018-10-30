By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have a chilly but bright day ahead of us. Suffolk County has been under a Freeze Watch since the very early morning hours & it will expire at 9 a.m.

So, if you live out there, bundle up before you take off. Most other places start off in the 30s & 40s. Today is a pretty good one. A few degrees below normal (which currently is 60°) under bright blue horizon of high pressure.

It will definitely be on the windy side today so be prepared to brave a chill here & there. We then transition into a warm pattern for the remainder of the week. Halloween is looking great, and feeling warm.

