Expect copious amounts of sunshine this afternoon with a northwest breeze still in place. It will be on the chilly side, too, so plan on keeping that coat handy.

It will be a lighter wind this evening and overnight allowing for temperatures to tumble into the 30s and even 20s for parts of the area. As for the city, we’ll only be slightly warmer than last night in the mid 40s.

Halloween’s an overall treat with mostly to partly sunny skies. We’ll even tack on 5-10°, so the kids shouldn’t be quite as chilly in those costumes.

There’s a warm up in the works for Thursday, too, as we make a run for the 70° mark! Stay tuned!