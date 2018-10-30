  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:brentwood, Gang Violence, Hydroponics, Jennifer McLogan, MS-13

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Science and engineering students from Brentwood High School are mentoring a bilingual third grade class about growing gardens hydroponically and healthy eating.

The older kids are telling the younger ones that having a hobby opposed to the dangerous gang life some are being lured into across Long Island. Their community has gained notoriety for all the wrong reasons, but the students are focused on change and motivation.

“Do you see how happy they are?” said student Hector Barahona. “Look at them, they are grasping to the hydroponics because it is an alternative to gang life.”

The State of New York has set aside $20 million to build a community center in Brentwood aimed at halting the lure of the MS-13 gang and it’s recruitment of a new generation into gang violence.

Science students who stayed off the streets and concentrated on school are enthusiastically serving as role models to the third grade bilingual class.

“They are teaching us a lot, how to plant hydroponics,” said student Sophia Cabrera. “It’s really nice that they’re here.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s