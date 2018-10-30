PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A long-awaited groundbreaking was held Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Passaic, New Jersey.

In April of 2017, the church suffered a ceiling collapse just days before Easter.

Since then the parish and community have rallied together to raise almost $600,000 for renovations.

They sold empanadas, held pasta dinners, and a hosted a summer carnival to help raise that money.

“This shows that when you work as a team and you love your community anything is possible,” parishioner Carlos Pena said.

“It wasn’t luck, it was god with us because he took care of it so none of his children got hurt,” Dr. Andres Ramirez added.

St. Anthony’s parish hopes to have the repairs complete by June of 2019, just in time for its 100th anniversary.