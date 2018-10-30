  • TV10/55On Air

Connecticut, politics, Voter registration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday is the last day Connecticut voters can register for the midterm elections, happening Nov. 6.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the race to replace Gov. Dan Malloy is a dead heat.

Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski were statistically tied in the most recent poll from Sacred Heart University.

Voters can visit the state’s website to check their registration status, register online and learn more.

New York and New Jersey’s deadlines have already passed.

