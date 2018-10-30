WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested in Weehawken Tuesday, police said.

It happened at 8:03 a.m. near North Marginal Highway and Pleasant Avenue near the I-495 intersection while Lauletta was on his way to practice in East Rutherford.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Lauletta allegedly failed to obey a police officer’s directions.

According to Weehawken police, Lauletta “was observed by officers operating his 2017 Jaguar in a dangerous manner in heavy traffic.”

An officer told Lauletta to continue driving in his marked lane, but Lauletta allegedly made an illegal turn and nearly struck the officer, Weehawken police said.

When he was stopped by another officer, he allegedly refused to pull out his driver’s license.

He was arrested and charged with eluding police, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s instructions, improper turn in a marked lane, and failure to remain in a marked lane.

Lauletta was issued a summons for an apparently similar driving incident at the same location Monday, police said.

Lauletta was a fourth-round draft pick out of Richmond.

Many fans were hoping Lauletta might play in place of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who fans and many in the media are calling for to be benched.

The Giants are off to a second straight 1-7 start. Manning insisted Monday he wants to play when New York takes the field against the 49ers in San Francisco on Nov. 12.

Before Manning spoke, Coach Pat Shurmur said the 15-year veteran remains his starting quarterback, but he will be evaluating everything during the upcoming bye week.

“I’ve always been a team player, and do kind of what I’m told,” Manning said. “I expect and want to be the starting quarterback until I’m told differently.”

