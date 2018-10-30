  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Mott Haven, New York, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty NYPD officer was shot early Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

It happened just after midnight in the area of East 138th Street and Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

Police said the officer was in his personal vehicle dropping off another member of the NYPD when he was hit in the arm by crossfire.

The officer was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police do not believe he was the intended target.

So far, no arrests have been made.

