Commuter AlertLIRR Service On Port Washington Branch Suspended
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A bone chillin’ start for Halloween outside of the urban areas will greet you today. The skies will be mostly sunny and like I just mentioned, the temps will be cold! Suffolk County is under a Frost Advisory until 9am.

1030weather1 10/31 CBS2 Halloween Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We can also expect cold temps in the Hudson Valley. Be aware of some 20s in the lower lands & higher elevations. The rest of the day warms up nicely with a south wind. We will get up into the 60s this afternoon.

1030weather2 10/31 CBS2 Halloween Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Trick-Or-Treating forecast is a good one too! Expect the milder temps to linger into the evening. Tomorrow is even warmer! Check back in you little ghouls & ghosts! Have a safe & spooky Halloween!

1030weather3 10/31 CBS2 Halloween Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s