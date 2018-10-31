By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A bone chillin’ start for Halloween outside of the urban areas will greet you today. The skies will be mostly sunny and like I just mentioned, the temps will be cold! Suffolk County is under a Frost Advisory until 9am.

We can also expect cold temps in the Hudson Valley. Be aware of some 20s in the lower lands & higher elevations. The rest of the day warms up nicely with a south wind. We will get up into the 60s this afternoon.

Trick-Or-Treating forecast is a good one too! Expect the milder temps to linger into the evening. Tomorrow is even warmer! Check back in you little ghouls & ghosts! Have a safe & spooky Halloween!