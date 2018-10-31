Spooky sunshine’s in control this afternoon for all the little ghosts and goblins. You may even want to lose the jacket for a time as temps climb into the low 60s for trick-or-treating. Be safe, enjoy, and go easy on the candy!

We’ll be warm sectored tonight with a little more cloud cover. That said, our temps will have a tough time plummeting like they did last night in the suburbs — mid 50s or so by dawn here in the city.

The climb continues tomorrow with parts of the area maxing out at 70+°. Some showers will try to stream into our northwest suburbs as well, so don’t be surprised if you feel any rain drops up there. But in reference to our temps, expect even the city to see highs in the upper 60s, which is about 10° above normal.

Then the story turns wet tomorrow night into Friday night as our approaching cold front interacts with an unseasonably warm air mass. That said, pockets of heavy rain and even some thunderstorms are possible.

Stay tuned for more details!