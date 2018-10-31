  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has made an arrest in the case of a 70-year-old woman found dead with her throat slashed on the Upper West Side.

Police say Anya Johnston, 24, was arrested Wednesday. Charges are pending as the suspect is currently hospitalized at Mount Siani St. Lukes.

When Susan Trott did not show up for work last week, a worried co-worker asked police to conduct a wellness check. That’s when they made the gruesome discovery inside the building on West End Avenue — Trott found lifeless with her throat slit.

A trail of blood led police from Trott’s living room to her bedroom. Sources told CBS2 blood splatter showed a struggle, but there were no signs of a forced entry, there was no weapon found at the scene and the apartment was not ransacked. The building has doormen around the clock.

Police said Johnston lives in the same building as Trott, in a unit one floor above where the victim lived.

Trott was described as an animal lover, generous, caring and eccentric. According to her website, she was a longtime copywriter, advertiser and creative consultant for major corporations, dividing her time between New York and London.

Her violent death has left people in this neighborhood saddened and concerned.

