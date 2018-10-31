NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of prominent religious leaders met Wednesday to hold an interfaith prayer service for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rabbi Arthur Schneier of Park East Synagogue, Archbishop Demetrios of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, permanent observer of the Holy See to the UN, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met with other religious leaders and elected officials to show solidarity in the wake of the shooting.

It took place around 11 a.m. at the Park East Synagogue on East 68th Street.

“We stand together as one with families in Pittsburgh whose lives have changed,” said Rabbi Arthur Schneier. “And grateful to you all for standing with us on this painful, painful moment in America’s history.”

It’s the latest tribute in the wake of the shooting. Just last night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo participated in another interfaith service to honor the victims.

