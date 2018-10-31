GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s likely no one more excited for Halloween than kids.

What’s more fun than dressing up and getting free candy?

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes went to Garden City, Long Island where final preparations were underway.

From big, spooky blow-up cats and dragons, to skeletons hanging from windows and ghosts dangling from porches, it’s Halloween in Garden City.

People there are preparing for a crush of trick or treaters.

“It’s crazy. We have about 100, maybe more, kids that come around. We’re prepared for anything,” said Garden City resident Gilda Allutto.

Allutto was wearing pumpkin earrings and scarf. Her house is all decked out and ready.

“I love seeing the kids all dressed up. They come around, the neighbors, it’s just so much fun,” she said.

I think my face should look more horrified! Covering #Halloween trick or treaters today with photog Mike – who, coincidentally, is more than ready for our assignment! 🎃👻 See you on TV at 12 & 5! @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/jgyvqGqU32 — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) October 31, 2018

It’s not just Garden City, but all across the Tri-State Area. Kids, and some big kids too, are counting down the minutes until they’re out of school and scouring their neighborhoods for the best candy and treats.

Andrea’s mother Irene Grymes put the finishing touches on her giveaway stash Wednesday morning, about 150 bags, plus extra chocolates, and cheese for kids who don’t want candy.

“How many kids do you usually get for Halloween?” Andrea asked.

“Usually about 200. At least 200. For some reason, this block gets a lot and we enjoy it. It’s a really fun day,” Irene replied.