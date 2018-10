NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Rail Road customers should expect delays and cancellations Wednesday morning on the Port Washington branch.

Train service on the Port Washington Branch is suspended between Port Washington and Great Neck due to a broken rail in Port Washington yard. Port Washington customers are advised to expect delays and cancellations. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — LIRR (@LIRR) October 31, 2018

We recommend that customers consider alternate branches such as the Oyster Bay branch and using Mineola Station. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — LIRR (@LIRR) October 31, 2018

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for Port Washington Branch customers at Flushing-Main St. and Woodside due to a broken rail in Port Washington yard. — LIRR (@LIRR) October 31, 2018

