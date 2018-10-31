Today, the U.S. produces 39 times more solar power than a decade ago. Solar is sweeping the nation, but why is that? Because solar panels give homeowners the opportunity to:

Take more control of their energy costs and save money

Make a positive impact on the environment with clean, renewable energy

That’s why lots of homeowners in New York have joined the clean energy revolution. Since 2011, Vivint Solar has helped more than 13,000 New York residents go solar. As you consider whether solar is the right fit for you, let’s walk through several common questions to help inform your decision.

How do I know if my home gets enough sunlight?

You can find this out for free in one of two ways: 1) Enter your home address on Google’s Project Sunroof to discover how many hours of usable sunlight your roof receives per year, and 2) Receive a complimentary consultation at your home from Vivint Solar.

Making the decision to go solar is never a one-size-fits-all proposition. Every system is as unique as the roof it is installed on. A team of technicians will evaluate your roof size, pitch and direction to determine whether solar is a viable option. Fortunately, for most homes, it is.

I’ve already tried to get solar panels and didn’t qualify. Can I still go solar?

Possibly. Every solar company takes a different approach to determining qualified customers. For example, one solar company may have a lower threshold for credit scores than another. Some situations may preclude you from going solar, however, such as poor roof conditions or not owning your home.

Can I afford solar panels?

Installation is becoming more affordable and accessible to the everyday homeowner. In fact, you can often install panels with little to no money down. Solar also becomes more affordable when you take advantage of available incentives, rebates and tax breaks. For example, the federal solar investment tax credit (ITC) allows you to deduct 30% of your system’s cost from your federal taxes if you buy a system. New York also offers a rebate program to homeowners based on location and utility program. For more information, residents can look into the NY SUN rebate program.

Additionally, New York supports net metering, so you can sell excess power you generate during the day back to the grid and receive a monthly credit.

What are the different ways I can go solar?

Beyond buying panels outright, a number of other financial options are available, including financing a purchase through a loan, leasing panels or entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA), where you buy power from a solar company that owns the panels installed on your roof.

My neighbor has solar panels — will we generate the same amount of energy?

Each system is customized for a roof and the amount of sunlight it receives. Even if your systems are the same size, you may receive more or less sunlight than your neighbor depending on factors like roof orientation. Since energy usage varies from home to home as well, your cost savings will also differ from one another.

Will solar panels cover 100% of my power?

While rooftop solar gives you greater control over energy production, your panels themselves will generally not produce enough to cover all of your electricity needs. For example, they don’t produce electricity at night when the sun is down.

You can extend the ability for your solar panels to cover 100% of your power use by pairing your system with an energy storage option like a battery as well as energy-efficient smart home technologies. This allows you to use the energy you generate during the day at night when the sun isn’t shining and optimize your energy use.

Are solar panels worth it?

Solar is a long-term commitment, but it can pay immediate dividends by giving you greater control over your energy costs. If you own your panels, it can be even more rewarding. According to a study by the Department of Energy, buyers are willing to pay more for solar-powered homes. It found the average-size solar energy system can increase a home’s value by as much as $15,000.

Learn why more than 130,000 customers across the country trust Vivint Solar as their rooftop solar provider and go solar today.