MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Transit riders are hoping for the best Wednesday after back-to-back days of nightmare commutes full of delays and overcrowding.

Passengers say they’re growing frustrated with the transit agency’s persistent problems.

Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s frustrated, too, and promises change.

“It’s a complete disaster every day,” commuter Seth Goldzweig said Tuesday night.

“I don’t know what exactly is really going on. I just know I can’t get home to my babies,” said commuter Shalaia Craddock.

Watch: Massive New Jersey Transit Delays At Penn Station

An aging Amtrak-operated portal bridge that crosses the Hackensack River was the culprit Tuesday night. The bridge malfunction after opening for marine traffic and would not lock into place for more than an hour. It happened not once, but twice.

“It’s been the same old routine, the same old BS. New Jersey Transit blames Amtrak, Amtrak blames New Jersey Transit,” commuter Jim Tuzzo said.

Penn Station and Newark Penn Station were both packed with fed up riders.

The debacle came a day after a train on the Montclair-Boonton line lost power Monday, leaving commuters in the dark with no air circulating for two hours.

“You think this is acceptable to treat human beings this way?” one woman could be heard yelling on cellphone video.

Watch: Nightmare Train Commute Has Commuters Demanding Answers

CBS2’s asked Murphy about the issue Tuesday.

“There’s no excuse for that. So I don’t have a specific forensic answer to that question in terms of exactly what happened, but the notion of getting people – if there is a problem – getting them off the damn train into a safer place – particularly a place that’s moving, that’s safe – is a huge objective of ours,” he said.

The governor went on to say the agency’s focus is on meeting the federal deadline of February 1 to implement a positive train control system.