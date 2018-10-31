NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is stepping up security this Halloween following the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh and mail threats across the country.

Police say there are no credible threats, but they’re not taking any chances.

“There is a level of concern, so we’re going to continue to ask people to be vigilant,” Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said Tuesday.

All this comes one year after the West Side bike path terror attack that killed eight people and injured a dozen more.

“One year ago, we endured the worst terror attack in New York City since 9/11, in terms of loss of life,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill. “In the immediate aftermath, no one was complacent, no one was defeated, and we saw the strength of our resolve later that evening with the very large crowds that participated in the Halloween parade.”

The Village Halloween Parade drew about 60,000 participants and more than 900,000 spectators. The NYPD expects this year – it’s 45th anniversary – to be no different.

Extra security measures will be in place, including thousands of plain clothed and uniformed officers, K-9 units and aviation.

“We made sure that we used blocker vehicles on all crosstown streets and uptown streets to make sure there’s no unauthorized vehicles on the route,” O’Neill said.

NYPD Officers will be out there ensuring a safe & fun Halloween for everyone. There are no specific credible threats to this year’s Halloween parade or to New York City. Public safety is always a shared responsibility, so remember – if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/kcPYg03Mnj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 30, 2018

New York University has postponed Wednesday’s scheduled event with far-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos at the request of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“The fight against the evolving face of terrorism is one that no law enforcement agency, people we serve, can afford to lose,” said O’Neill.

The NYPD and mayor will be holding a memorial ceremony along the West Side bike path Wednesday morning.

Halloween is just 1 day away, so here are some tips for all trick-or-treaters and parents. Don’t forget to stop by your local precinct to show off your costume! pic.twitter.com/Odozopi7F8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 30, 2018

As always, police ask people to do their part and if they see something, say something.