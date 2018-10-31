NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Rutgers football player accused in a murder plot appeared in court on Wednesday.

22-year-old Izaia Bullock made his first appearance in Middlesex County Superior Court with his distraught mother, stepfather, and stepmother in the front row.

He’s accused of plotting the murders of a friend’s family members. According to the criminal complaint, Bullock confided in a witness his plan to kill two people and asked the witness to be his getaway driver and lookout.

The witness recorded the plot and turned it over to Rutgers Police. Bullock later confirmed his plan in a recorded interview with detectives, a plan including, “acquiring gloves, crushing Tylenol, possessing a mask, and looking up the location of the victim’s home.”

Prosecutors say the would-be victims had no connection to the university, where Bullock was a walk on for the Scarlet Knights. He joined the team as a linebacker in 2017.

After his arrest, the school’s football team cut Bullock, saying it’s initiating its own disciplinary proceedings. Head Coach Chris Ash released a statement late Wednesday saying Bullock was a good teammate, but his behavior changed over the past two weeks.

Ash added that Bullock was advised of counseling services to student athletes.

Bullock is due back in court Friday.