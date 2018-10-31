NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Brooklyn have released surveillance video of a vicious attack and robbery of a 19-year-old victim.

It happened at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 56th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Sunset Park.

The victim was walking when three teens approached him from behind, shoved him to the ground and began kicking and punching him.

The assailants then allegedly used a knife to cut the straps off his backpack, which they ran off with.

The victim was treated and released at Lutheran Medical Center.

