  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s going to be a balmy one out there for November 1: our normal high is 59°, but we’re going for 70° if you can believe it! So while warm weather lovers rejoice, fall lovers, you’re just going to have to wait a little longer.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 11/1 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds fill back in tonight, especially late, with showers spreading into NJ and the Hudson Valley. But towards dawn, even the city will start to get a little wet, so have an umbrella if you’re heading out early.

jl normal high 10 11/1 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The showers will maintain a presence through early tomorrow morning before the activity thins out a bit. That’s not to say it will stay completely dry though, so keep an umbrella handy. Outside of that, our temps will make another run for about 70°, so keep the clothing comfortable.

nu tu 7day auto weather app 11/1 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers will become more widespread tomorrow night into Saturday morning and appear to be heavy at times. That said, there’s an elevated flood risk around the area, so do be mindful of that. But for the remainder of the day Saturday, the activity should wind down with perhaps a leftover shower. Otherwise, expect steady or even falling temps with cooler, blustery conditions in place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s