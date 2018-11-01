NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the first of November, and instead of watching the clock tick down towards turkey many are already counting the seconds until Christmas.

But is it too soon?

Discounted Halloween candy hasn’t even been cleared from the shelves, but it’s been moved by store elves to make way for Santa.

“It’s become a standard now,” said Queens resident Patrick Ramsey. “Everybody expects it.”

On Thursday, Sirius XM Radio started playing Christmas tunes around the clock as unseasonably warm temperatures kept the frosty air at bay. New Yorkers dined al fresco in Bryant Park as ice skaters packed the open-air rink. Those strolling through the Winter Village that just went up were surrounded by twinkling lights.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Englewood, New Jersey resident Phyllis Fischetto. “I just walked down 5th Avenue and all the stores are changing over. It’s great, such a good vibe.”

Plenty of people out and about say Kris Kringle has to cool it with the countdown.

“We have to get at least through Thanksgiving first to say thanks for all we have before we think about what we want next,” Minnesota tourist John Ross said.

If you tend to grumble or roll your eyes at those who say Christmas season can’t come soon enough, consider the fact that some experts say decorating earlier can actually make you happier. The idea, they say, is that it brings back memories of some of the best times of your life and comes with a sense of accomplishment in what can be a stressful time of the year.

“The ability to get those boxes down from the attic and set things up feels like you’re getting something done,” psychologist Dr. Alexandra Stratyner said. “Absolutely you should do what feels right for your family and you.”

So bring out the bows and boughs of holly if it boosts your spirit, because even though it’s early we know the season always goes too fast.