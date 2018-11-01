NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they are searching for gunman wearing a Halloween mask who shot two people early Thursday morning in Manhattan.

It happened around 2 a.m. on West 163rd Street near Broadway in Washington Heights.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the stomach, groin and leg. A 17-year-old girl was also shot in the abdomen.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as someone about six feet tall, wearing a white Halloween mask and green jacket.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis they’re worried about their safety when people can hide behind costumes.

“It’s not going to be considered an event to have fun and to disguise yourself as some hero or whatever it is that you want to be for Halloween, because people are going to think that it’s going to be to hit somebody or kill somebody or something like that. And it’s easy for you to disguise yourself as a killer or as a hero and kill somebody,” one man said.

Police have not released a motive but said there was a some sort of dispute leading up to the shooting.