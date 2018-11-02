NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday afternoon after an altercation about a parking spot.
It happened around 1 p.m. on East 10th Street near Union Square West in Greenwich Village.
Baldwin was in police custody Friday afternoon after the incident.
Police say Baldwin was backing into an open parking spot when a man in a different car came in from behind him and took the spot.
Baldwin then followed the man to the Muni-meter and punched him, police said.
Back in 2014, Baldwin was arrested after being stopped by police for riding a bicycle the wrong way down a one-way street.
Also that year, Baldwin told New York Magazine he couldn’t live in New York anymore because the paparazzi had become too aggressive.
In 2012 and 2013, Baldwin got into several confrontations with photographers.
Check back soon for more details on this developing story.
