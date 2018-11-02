BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a frightening morning on Long Island, as a house under construction collapsed while being worked on.

The home was flooded out by Superstorm Sandy six years ago. After efforts to lift it to a safer level, the family is homeless once again.

The commotion provided a loud wake up call for neighbors on Coppertree Lane in Babylon.

“I heard a thunderous boom,” neighborhood Tom Coletti said. “I looked out front and heard the workers screaming.”

Six workers were in the midst of lowering the house onto its foundation when officials say one hydraulic jack gave way, causing the home to topple over. The husband and wife who own the property rushed to the scene.

“Sometimes things happen that are beyond the control of everyone,” said Mike Wiseneski.

It wasn’t the first time Wisnewski has lost the roof over his head. The home was flooded in Superstorm Sandy. They’ve since rebuilt and moved back in, but were in the process of elevating the house to make it storm hearty when it collapsed Friday.

“It’s no one’s fault, accidents happen,” the homeowner said. “We will rebuild and make it better.”

Now, it’ll be completely demolished for safety. The Wisneski’s is the second house in the village that’s collapsed during elevation since floodwaters pummelled the area during Sandy. The Babylon Village building inspector says he’s concerned there’s a common denominator in both cases.

“It seems to be way too coincidental that both houses that had a problem were houses that did not have first floor beams, so I think that’s something that has to be looked at,” said Stephen Fellman.

For the Wisnewskis, it will result in more time out of their home. Luckily, the optimistic couple says they expect their new home to be framed in only a couple of months.

One of the six workers was briefly trapped in the rubble and suffered a broken leg.