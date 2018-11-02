NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The Florida man accused of mailing explosive devices to Democratic figures across the country has agreed to come to New York to face charges.

During a hearing in Miami federal court Friday, prosecutors said Cesar Sayoc should stay in jail until his trial, considering the magnitude of the charges and strength of the evidence against him.

Sayoc’s defense attorneys said they would not seek his release on bail, for now.

The 56-year-old, born in Brooklyn, is accused of sending 15 pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, including targets in New York City and Westchester County.

None of the devices exploded and no one was injured.

Sayoc is charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers. If convicted, he faces nearly 50 years in federal prison.

He made his first court appearance Monday in Miami.

The timing of his transfer to New York remains to be seen.

