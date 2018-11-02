SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed after the car she was travelling in struck a deer in Rockland County.

Her husband, who was behind the wheel, was injured in the collision. The car they were in was flipped over and mangled after New York State Police say it struck a deer on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The car then veered onto the grass median, where it struck several trees. The passenger, 50-year-old Miriam Kofi of Spring Valley, was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“It’s very sudden, we are all very devastated,” family friend Yaw Adusei said. “It’s like a shock to us to find out she couldn’t make it.”

The driver was Miriam’s husband of three decades, 68-year-old Thomas Kofi, who friends say remains stable at Westchester Medical Center.

“He doesn’t remember anything, I think he was unconscious at the time,” Adusei said. “We are all praying he comes out successfully, he’s going to be okay.”

Friends say the couple was headed to Costco to run errands when tragedy struck.

“Very beautiful family, she has a daughter and a 14-year-old son,” Adusei said.

Miriam worked at a hotel in Manhattan, according to friends, and Thomas is a former limo driver who had been out of work due to other injuries.

The crash comes at the height of deer mating season, when authorities say there’s an increase in deer darting into the road.

AAA says there were 127 crashes involving deer in Rockland County last year, but this may be the first they’ve heard of resulting in a fatality. Thursday’s crash also happened at dusk, when AAA says most crashes involving deer occur.

Miriam was a devout Christian, which gives them strength they’ll need to mourn her loss.

Officials suggest you drive slowly, to allow as much time as possible to react.