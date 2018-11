NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Late Late Show” host James Corden snagged Barbra Streisand for the latest edition of carpool karaoke.

Watch the full segment:

They sang Streisand’s classic “The Way We Were,” along with many others.

In between songs, Streisand joked about recently renewing her driver’s license after failing the written test three times.

Streisand, 76, also sang some song from her new album “Walls,” which is out now.