  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PMToni On! New York
    8:00 PMMike & Molly
    8:30 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMCBS2 NEWS
    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMJetlife
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Herald Square, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Traffic in one of Manhattan’s busiest neighborhoods was briefly brought to a standstill as police responded to reports of a suspicious package Saturday evening.

The NYPD emergency services unit and bomb squad were called to the area near Herald Square in Midtown after the discovery of an unattended red suitcase just after 5 p.m.

34th and 35th Streets between 5th and 7th Avenues were closed for over an hour as investigators worked to determine the package was safe.

During the investigation, officials urged anyone travelling in Midtown to consider alternate routes and expect heavy traffic in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s