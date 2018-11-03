NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Traffic in one of Manhattan’s busiest neighborhoods was briefly brought to a standstill as police responded to reports of a suspicious package Saturday evening.

The NYPD emergency services unit and bomb squad were called to the area near Herald Square in Midtown after the discovery of an unattended red suitcase just after 5 p.m.

UPDATE: ALL CLEAR. Our officers were investigating an item which has been determined to be an abandoned piece of luggage. Please don’t abandon your luggage! — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 3, 2018

34th and 35th Streets between 5th and 7th Avenues were closed for over an hour as investigators worked to determine the package was safe.

During the investigation, officials urged anyone travelling in Midtown to consider alternate routes and expect heavy traffic in the area.