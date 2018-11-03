NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Saturday was ramping up its presence throughout the city as the clock ticked towards the start of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.

Runners filled up their plates with pasta and protein as they geared up to run 26.2 miles through the Big Apple on Sunday. Each of them were eager for the day they’ve been training so hard for. One mother-daughter duo from Amsterdam were especially excited to see all five boroughs for the first time.

“When I’m here as a tourist I wouldn’t go to all five boroughs probably, but now we get to see it and that’s special,” Tessel Bossen said.

The race begins on Staten Island, with the first group of runners kicking off at 8:30 a.m. They’ll make their way through Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx before arriving at the finish line in Central Park.

Along the route, 2.5 million spectators will cheer and thousands of heavily armed NYPD officers will stand guard, keeping everyone in attendance safe. That’ll include uniformed and undercover cops in the air, water, and ground looking for anything suspicious and ready to act if something looks awry.