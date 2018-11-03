EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With less than three weeks to go until this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, CBS2’s Marc Liverman got an up close look at some of the new balloons taking flight.

Before making their debut on the big day as millions watch from all over the world, officials on Saturday test drove some of the new wares. Macy’s expert flight management team, along with hundreds of handlers, led the way in preparing the balloons for the real thing.

“(We) make sure it handles correctly, if they need to add new lines to the balloon,” handler George Mulhauser said.

A 60-foot long Dragon Ball Z character, Goku, was among the balloons making their debut. A trio of adorable elves also made an appearance. As did Spiderman and a complete bowling set.

Handlers took a close look at the balloons in the MetLife Stadium parking lot in the Meadowlands, making note of any last minute changes needed between now and Thanksgiving.

If you want to see them in person, just head to the parade! It starts at 9 a.m. on W. 77th Street in Manhattan.